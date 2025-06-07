Saudi Arabia announces successful trials of drone medicine delivery for Hajj pilgrims

Saudi Arabia has completed the pilot launch of drone-based medicine delivery between primary healthcare centres and hospitals in the holy sites.

The project represents the first initiative of its kind and aims to enhance the efficiency of healthcare services provided to pilgrims during the 1446 Hajj season, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Saturday.

The Makkah Health Cluster and the National Unified Procurement Company (NUPCO) collaborated to ensure the supply of medicines and medical equipment to the holy sites using drones.

The initiative is designed to accelerate response times and support healthcare operations by delivering medicines and medical supplies during Hajj.

Mina Emergency Hospital received a drone delivery of ice packs used for treating heat exhaustion and sunstroke, as part of preparedness efforts coinciding with the start of the stoning ritual on the first day of Eid Al-Adha.

The initiative aligns with the healthcare system’s commitment to creating a safe and healthy environment that enables pilgrims to perform their rituals with ease and comfort.

It reflects efforts to deliver world-class healthcare services in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.