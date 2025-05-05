by Staff Writer

Saudi Arabia jumps 28 spots in Global Open Data rankings, now 9th in G20

Saudi Arabia improved by 16 points in coverage and 15 points in openness, marking a 143 per cent increase in its overall score since 2017

Saudi Arabia enters top 10 G20 nations for open data practices
Saudi Arabia ranks 41st globally in 2024 Open Data Inventory report. Image: Shutterstock

Saudi Arabia has made significant strides in data transparency and accessibility, climbing 28 positions to rank 41st globally in the 2024 Open Data Inventory (ODIN) report issued by Open Data Watch.

The Kingdom also moved from 15th to 9th place among G20 nations, underscoring its growing role as a regional leader in open data practices, Saudi Gazette reported.

The ODIN report evaluates countries based on two key metrics – the data coverage score, which assesses the range and diversity of available official data, and the data openness score, which gauges how accessible and user-friendly that data is.

Saudi Arabia improved by 16 points in coverage and 15 points in openness, marking a 143 per cent increase in its overall score since 2017, the report said.

Open Data Watch commended the Kingdom’s notable progress, crediting sustained national efforts and strategic initiatives aimed at improving statistical transparency.

Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT), which oversees the national statistical ecosystem, played a central role in this achievement, the report said.

It has expanded open data availability, launched key indicators aligned with Saudi Vision 2030, and enhanced access to data via official digital platforms.

As part of its strategy, GASTAT has developed IT infrastructure to support data usage by government bodies, the private sector, and researchers, contributing to evidence-based decision-making and long-term development planning.

