Saudi Arabia’s PIF launches HUMAIN to develop AI ecosystem

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has announced the launch of HUMAIN, a new company owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) that will operate across the artificial intelligence value chain.

The Crown Prince, who will chair the company’s board of directors, stated that HUMAIN will provide a range of AI services, products and tools, including next-generation data centres, infrastructure, cloud capabilities, and advanced AI models.

Among its offerings will be “one of the world’s most powerful multimodal Arabic large language models,” according to the announcement.

HUMAIN aims to develop AI solutions for local, regional and global markets, with the stated goal of enhancing human capabilities and supporting new opportunities in the digital economy.

The PIF noted that Saudi Arabia offers strategic advantages for AI development, including its geographic position connecting three continents, which facilitates large-volume data processing, along with the country’s economic growth trajectory and young population familiar with technology.

“The Global AI Index, published in 2024, ranked Saudi Arabia as the world leader in terms of government AI strategy,” the announcement stated.

HUMAIN will consolidate various data centre initiatives, handle hardware procurement and work to accelerate AI technology adoption.

The company intends to serve as an AI hub for strategic sectors including energy, healthcare, manufacturing and financial services.

According to the announcement, the company will “foster local innovation and the creation of intellectual property” while helping to achieve national AI objectives.

This includes efforts to establish Saudi Arabia as “a global leader in enabling the most advanced data and AI technologies” and attracting both investment and talent from domestic and international sources.

The launch forms part of PIF’s broader strategy to position Saudi Arabia as a competitive global hub in AI and the digital economy, contributing to the development and diversification of the domestic economy.