Saudi PIF-backed HUMAIN debuts AI-first Horizon Pro PC with Snapdragon X Elite

Riyadh-based HUMAIN, the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) company building full-stack artificial intelligence capabilities, has introduced its new HUMAIN Horizon Pro PC, a next-generation laptop designed to redefine agentic AI personal computing.

The launch was announced during the Snapdragon Summit in Maui, Hawaii, where Tareq Amin, CEO of HUMAIN, joined a fireside chat with Cristiano Amon, President and CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated.

At the core of the Horizon Pro PC is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite processor family, delivering leading AI performance and a CPU capable of operating “up to 100 times faster than human thought.”

Saudi-backed firm launches AI laptop

The device supports HUMAIN’s upcoming proprietary HUMAIN ONE operating system, which enables users to manage enterprise workflows, communications, and AI applications through a unified, adaptive interface designed to anticipate needs and accelerate decision-making.

Built for enterprise-grade performance, the Horizon Pro PC offers zero-latency wake time, more than 18 hours of battery life, and a 40 per cent reduction in power consumption compared to competing systems.

Its advanced thermal architecture supports sustained use across demanding environments.

The device also integrates HUMAIN’s Arabic-first large language model (LLM) “ALLAM.” Operating locally for maximum speed and data privacy, with hybrid cloud functionality for complex processing, the system offers users a balance of performance, control, and scalability.

Tareq Amin, CEO of HUMAIN, said: “The HUMAIN Horizon Pro represents a paradigm shift in agentic AI personal computing, especially for enterprise environments where AI actively collaborates with users, both locally and in the cloud, to boost productivity.

“Powered by Snapdragon X Elite, this PC was designed with intelligence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for users worldwide.”

Cristiano Amon, President and CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated, said: “The HUMAIN Horizon Pro represents the future of intelligent personal computing. Powered by our Snapdragon X Elite processors, it delivers groundbreaking performance and innovative AI-first experiences for enterprises and consumers.

“We are proud of this partnership with HUMAIN, which is delivering on the vision of disruptive agentic AI personal computing and hybrid AI.”

As part of the launch initiative, HUMAIN announced it would give away 500 AI PCs to students, underscoring its commitment to nurturing the next generation of innovators.

Amin said: “We believe access to AI should start early. By equipping students with this powerful technology, we’re helping unlock new potential for learning, creativity, and future leadership in AI-driven fields”.