Saudi’s HUMAIN launches Arabic-first AI model fluent in Islamic values and heritage

Saudi Arabia’s HUMAIN , a global artificial intelligence company owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), launched its HUMAIN Chat, an Arabic conversational AI app on Monday.

Powered by ALLAM 34B, the company’s flagship Arabic large language model, HUMAIN Chat represents a defining step in sovereign AI designed for cultural depth, linguistic equity, and global competitiveness.

It is available only in Saudi Arabia at the time of launch, with regional rollout across the Middle East and global expansion to follow soon. The app will be available on web, iOS, and Android.

HUMAIN Chat empowers Arabic speakers

HUMAIN Chat comes on the heels of the UAE’s Falcon Arabic, which was announced in May this year. Falcon Arabic is developed by Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC) and aims to capture the full linguistic diversity of the Arab world.

In a statement, the company said “HUMAIN Chat is built for the more than 400 million Arabic speakers and 2 billion Muslims worldwide who have been underserved by generative AI. For the first time, people can create, learn, and connect in their own language, culture, and context.”

Tareq Amin, CEO of HUMAIN, commented: “The launch of HUMAIN Chat is a point of pride for Saudi Arabia, marking a historic milestone in our mission to build sovereign AI that is both technically advanced and culturally authentic.

“We are proving that globally competitive technologies can be rooted in our own language, infrastructure, and values – built in Saudi Arabia by Saudi talent. This is not the end state, but the beginning of a journey to serve the Kingdom, the Arabic-speaking world, and beyond.

“The potential is limitless, accelerating innovation and progress across every dimension of commercial and social life.”

The app closes a historic gap in digital inclusion and enabling linguistic equality. HUMAIN Chat brings culturally intelligent responses grounded in Arabic language, values, heritage and history. Some of the features include:

Real-time web search for always up-to-date knowledge.

Arabic speech input across multiple dialects.

Seamless bilingual switching between Arabic and English within the same conversation.

Conversation sharing to enable collaboration and reuse.

Full compliance with Saudi PDPL, hosted end-to-end on HUMAIN infrastructure in the Kingdom.

ALLAM 34B has been independently verified by Cohere on MMLU as the world’s most advanced Arabic LLM built in the Arab world and will continue to improve with consumer engagement post launch.

Arabic-first by design, yet fully bilingual in English, ALLAM 34B is trained on one of the largest Arabic datasets ever assembled, then refined with input from 600+ domain experts and 250 evaluators. It has resulted in unmatched fluency in Arabic and deep alignment with Islamic, Middle Eastern, and cultural nuance.

The team behind ALLAM and HUMAIN Chat included over 120 AI specialists, with 35 of them PhD holders, having a 50:50 gender ratio.

The company added: “As with all large language models, the more they are used, the smarter and more capable they become.

“Today’s launch of HUMAIN Chat across Saudi Arabia is a call to action: for every citizen to use it, test it, and help shape it into the world’s leading Arabic AI. This is a collective effort to deliver the best Arabic-first AI solution for the entire region, and soon, the world.”