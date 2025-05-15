Sharjah’s economic department introduces AI trade name service, cutting processing time by 98% 

Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) launched a trade name issuance service using artificial intelligence (AI), marking a significant step forward in the department’s digital transformation journey.

The initiative is aimed at improving the service experience for individuals and businesses.

The new service represents a fundamental shift in restructuring procedures, reducing the time and effort required to complete transactions through SEDD’s various channels.

The service will deploy AI technologies to analyse the nature of commercial activity and suggest innovative names that comply with regulatory requirements.

The new service will reduce the completion process of trade name issuance by up to 98 per cent, the department said.

Hamad Ali Abdullah Al Mahmoud, SEDD Chairman, said the trade name issuance service has been developed to provide a unified and integrated digital experience based on AI and operational flexibility, meeting the aspirations of customers across various sectors.

It also enhances the flexibility and efficiency of the emirate’s business environment, facilitates the establishment of companies and businesses across various disciplines, and boosts the attractiveness of local and foreign investments in Sharjah, he said.