Silal, Limagrain to develop abiotic resilience and crop genomics centre in Al Ain

The UAE is taking steps to produce crops that are able to withstand extreme conditions such as heat, drought, and salinity, and also develop new vegetable varieties that are more productive and sustainable.

Silal, the UAE’s leading agri-food and technology company, and Limagrain Vegetable Seeds (LVS), the vegetable seed division of Limagrain, have joined hands to establish the Centre of Excellence for Abiotic Resilience and Crop Genomics (ARC-GEN) at the Silal Innovation Oasis in Al Ain Region, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said in a statement.

Established in 1965, Limagrain is a seed and agri-food group owned by nearly 1,300 French farmers based in central France’s Auvergne region. It is the world’s fourth-largest seed company.

Abiotic resilience is the ability of organisms, particularly plants, to withstand and recover from stress caused by non-living environmental factors and achieved through various biological mechanisms, such as genetic adaptations and the activation of physiological responses.

Dhafer Al Qasimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Silal, commented: “Through our partnership with Limagrain Vegetable Seeds, we reaffirm our commitment to harnessing science and innovation to turn agricultural challenges in the UAE and other regions into opportunities for growth and resilience.

“The groundbreaking of ARC-GEN marks the beginning of a new chapter in the nation’s agricultural research, strengthening our capacity to safeguard food production, empower farmers, and position the UAE as a global hub for innovation in arid and saline environments.”

Sébastien Vidal, Chairman of Limagrain, added: “This partnership underscores the strength of the ties between France and the UAE, and highlights the strong collaboration between our respective economies towards the progress of agriculture.

“The UAE’s infrastructure knowledge, combined with Limagrain’s expertise in seeds, creates a fertile environment for innovative and sustainable farming solutions. It reflects a joint desire to bring proper answers to the environmental changes for the future of agriculture and food sovereignty, hand in hand, with respect for people, cultures, and shared values.”

Two research streams

ARC-GEN aims to use two complementary research streams.

The Plant Physiology Research Unit will study how plants respond to environmental stress and test different seed types to identify the ones that are most adaptable. The Gene Editing Research Unit will apply advanced scientific techniques to refine plant genes and create stronger varieties with improved traits.

Sébastien Chauffaut, Group Chief Executive Officer of Limagrain, said: “Limagrain wishes to emphasise the spirit in which this partnership has been built. Beyond the contractual long-term commitments on both sides, what matters the most is the mutual trust, open dialogue, and shared vision that unite both Limagrain and Silal.

“This partnership is not only a business venture, but also a human adventure that relies on the dedication and expertise of extraordinary teams towards the progress of agriculture.”

The partnership supports the UAE’s National Food Security Strategy 2051 by driving innovation and building partnerships that expand local agricultural production, improve crop performance, and ensure sustainable food systems.