70% of smart home devices in the UAE could be hacked, warns Cyber Security Council

The UAE is stepping up efforts to protect households from rising cyber risks, with the UAE Cyber Security Council (CSC) warning that 70 per cent of smart home devices could be hacked if not properly secured.

Smart technologies such as voice assistants, surveillance cameras, smart lighting and air conditioning systems are increasingly being targeted by hackers.

The CSC noted that many users still rely on default settings or have low security awareness, leaving homes exposed to digital threats.

UAE hacking threat

The council explained that risky behaviours include leaving voice assistants permanently active, connecting devices to unsecured networks, or sharing a household’s main Wi-Fi password with guests — all of which can provide hackers with access to private data and control over devices.

The CSC also raised concerns about baby monitors, which it said can be among the most vulnerable devices in the home.

“These devices can be easily hacked by intruders if not secured, allowing them to record conversations, track movements inside the home, or even communicate directly with children and family members,” the council warned.

To reduce risks, the CSC urged families to:

Use strong, unique passwords

Regularly update smart device systems

Manage devices through a single central hub to limit entry points

Switch off voice assistants when not in use

Enable built-in security and privacy settings

Separate smart device networks from the main household Wi-Fi

The advice comes as part of the CSC’s ongoing “Cyber Pulse” awareness campaign, which this week is dedicated to highlighting the vulnerabilities of smart home devices.

The initiative aims to educate families on the importance of system updates and provide practical steps to counter cyber threats.