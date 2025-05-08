Space42 partners with Gatehouse to enable standard smartphone satellite connectivity

Space42, the UAE-based AI-powered SpaceTech company, said it achieved a successful collaboration between its mobile satellite services subsidiary, Thuraya and Gatehouse Satcom, a Danish-based software company specialising in mission-critical satellite communications, to advance direct-to-device (D2D) connectivity.

The project demonstrated NB-IoT applications over Space42’s L-band geostationary satellites using 3GPP-compliant release 17 technology, ensuring alignment with global standards and future scalability, the company said.

This will set the foundation for the launch of Thuraya Direct, a new messaging and IoT service slated for commercial deployment in Q4 2025, it said.

“This collaboration reflects our strategy in action,” said Ali Al Hashemi, CEO of Yahsat Space Services at Space42.

“It is about extending the boundaries of mobile connectivity by enabling standard smartphones and IoT devices to connect via satellite in areas where terrestrial networks fall short,” he said.

Al Hashemi said that through close engagement with telecom providers, the company will be addressing immediate market requirements and proving the viability of this technology, while setting the stage for enhanced global commercialisation of D2D through its future global constellation.

Jesper Noer, VP Commercial at Gatehouse Satcom, said it has been a privilege to support Space42 in moving direct-to-device from promise to proof.

“Running 5G NB-IoT over GEO is no small feat, but our software is built for this – adaptable across constellations, compliant with global standards, and ready to support the next wave of NTN innovation,” he said.

The initiative demonstrates Space42’s operating model of aligning early with transformative open-standard technologies, scaling them through targeted, mission-driven programs, and delivering outcomes through trusted partnerships, the company said.

Thuraya has played a pioneering innovative role in satellite mobility for over two decades, delivering resilient connectivity in some of the world’s most demanding environments.

As Space42’s mobile satellite arm, it continues to lead in redefining what satellite-enabled services can achieve.

Gatehouse Satcom contributed essential 3GPP NTN expertise and software capabilities, enabling the successful validation of messaging protocols over geostationary satellite links – a foundational step in delivering Thuraya Direct.

The collaboration has successfully demonstrated that 3GPP-compliant devices, including smartphones and IoT modules, can connect seamlessly to Space42’s satellite network.

With commercial readiness targeted for the end of this year, the company is now engaging with mobile operators and industry players to bring this service to the market.