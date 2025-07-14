stc Bahrain announces successful landing of 45,000km 2Africa submarine cable

The 2Africa cable system – Pearls has landed in Bahrain, with stc Bahrain announcing the completion of this phase of the world’s longest submarine cable project.

The telecommunications provider has invested US$205 million in the 2Africa Pearls submarine cable system, which spans 45,000 kilometres and offers a design capacity of 180 terabits per second.

The cable landing represents a milestone in global connectivity and is expected to reinforce Bahrain’s position as an ICT hub whilst accelerating digital transformation across connected countries.

According to the Bahrain News Agency, the infrastructure will enable faster adoption of new technologies and digital solutions throughout the region.

The cable system’s capacity and low latency are anticipated to serve as a catalyst for innovation and growth in emerging technologies including 5G, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things.

The project is expected to provide the infrastructure needed to support data-intensive applications and services across multiple sectors.

stc Bahrain indicated that the investment will attract international investment opportunities, create employment, and boost innovation across various industries.

The 2Africa submarine cable system connects multiple continents and represents one of the most ambitious telecommunications infrastructure projects undertaken globally.

The landing in Bahrain forms part of the broader 2Africa project, which aims to improve internet connectivity and digital infrastructure across participating nations.