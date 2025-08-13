UAE and Finland sign MoU to deepen ties in meteorology and polar research

To enhance and strengthen international collaboration, Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, Director-General of the UAE’s National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) and President of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), and Professor Petteri Taalas, Director-General of the Finnish Meteorological Institute (FMI), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to advance cooperation in meteorology and polar research.

The agreement was formalised during an official visit by an NCM delegation to Helsinki, Finland. The visit marked an important milestone in the strategic partnership between the two countries, particularly in areas of scientific research and technological development.

Today, I had the honor of signing an MoU between @ncmuae and @meteorologit represented by Professor Petteri Taalas, Director General of FMI, during an official visit to the Finnish capital, Helsinki. pic.twitter.com/7ufnhf2vFp — Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous (@DrAAlMandous) August 12, 2025

UAE, Finland unite for meteorology

The newly signed MoU is designed to strengthen institutional collaboration, with a clear focus on the exchange of expertise and best practices in meteorological operations and polar studies. Polar research, a key priority for the UAE, is central to this cooperation. The initiative also aligns with the UAE’s Emirates Polar Programme, which envisions the establishment of research laboratories in both the Arctic and Antarctica, reflecting the country’s commitment to contributing meaningfully to global scientific advancement.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Al Mandous emphasised the importance of international partnerships in addressing global climate challenges. “The signing of this MoU with the Finnish Meteorological Institute marks a significant step in strengthening the UAE’s scientific and research capabilities in meteorology and polar studies,” said Dr. Al Mandous.

“We remain committed to collaborating with international partners and exchanging knowledge and expertise, guided by the principles of equality and mutual benefit. This collaboration will contribute to a deeper understanding of climate change and support the development of innovative solutions to global environmental challenges. Such efforts will open new avenues for researchers and scientists from both countries and reinforce the UAE’s growing role as a key player in global polar research.”

The MoU outlines several areas of joint activity, including the integration of FMI’s advanced space weather services. This element of the collaboration is expected to enhance capabilities in space weather research while also enabling the use of AI for data analysis and operational forecasting. Broader scientific applications of this cooperation are anticipated to benefit sectors such as agriculture, aviation, maritime navigation, and disaster risk management.

During his visit to Finland, Dr. Al Mandous participated in a series of technical meetings and discussions with Finnish experts. These sessions focused on plans to establish UAE research laboratories in polar regions, the development of joint research infrastructure, and mechanisms for the exchange of scientists between the two countries. Further discussions explored support for field research in extreme environments and the launch of collaborative projects aimed at deepening understanding of climate change and its effects on ecosystems and communities.

As part of his broader role within the World Meteorological Organisation, Dr. Al Mandous also addressed ongoing reform initiatives within the WMO. He underscored the importance of updating international operational frameworks to better meet the evolving demands of the global meteorological community. He also called for stronger and more sustainable financial support for relevant UN agencies, stressing the need to overcome financial constraints that could hinder critical scientific programs. He concluded that effective international cooperation remains key to ensuring the resilience and progress of meteorological services worldwide.

Prof. Taalas welcomed the agreement, expressing strong appreciation for the UAE’s commitment to scientific advancement in climate and weather-related fields. “At FMI, we greatly value our partnership with the UAE, which has demonstrated a strong commitment to supporting scientific research in climate and weather-related fields,” said Prof. Taalas.

“This MoU provides a practical framework for exchanging expertise and launching joint research projects, including polar studies and space weather services, which will enhance global forecasting capabilities and deepen our understanding of climate change. We look forward to a productive and impactful collaboration that benefits the international scientific community as a whole.”

This collaboration reflects the strength of bilateral relations between the UAE and Finland and underscores both nations’ shared commitment to using science as a tool for sustainable development.