UAE announces drone cybersecurity guidelines

The UAE Cybersecurity Council (CSC) announced the development of the country’s first national Drone Cybersecurity Guidelines, in strategic collaboration with Reach Digital, a subsidiary of Reach Group and specialises in digital transformation and cybersecurity innovation, and Shieldworkz, a cybersecurity firm specialised in OT/IoT and drone protection technologies.

This announcement considers a tangible outcome of the UAE’s future-oriented vision, which aims to strengthen the nation’s resilience against cyber threats, support secure digital transformation, and position the United Arab Emirates as a global hub for innovation and technology.

Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of the UAE Cybersecurity, said: “These guidelines represent a vital milestone in enhancing the nation’s UAV ecosystem, ensuring that drone operations across government, commercial, and industrial sectors are resilient, secure, and aligned with global best practices.

UAE cybersecurity drone guidelines

“With increasing UAV deployment across sectors from agriculture, environmental monitoring to logistics cybersecurity risks must be proactively addressed to protect airspace, infrastructure, and data integrity.”

Malik Melhem, CEO of Reach Group, stated: “This collaboration reflects our unwavering commitment to advancing the UAE’s digital and cybersecurity infrastructure. We are proud to contribute to national readiness by aligning with CSC and delivering practical, scalable cybersecurity solutions for the drone sector.”

Mohammad Khaled, Vice President of Growth and Business Transformation at Reach Group, said: “By developing these guidelines with CSC and our partners at Shieldworkz, we are reinforcing the UAE’s leadership in securing emerging technologies.

“This initiative supports safe drone innovation while addressing growing cybersecurity risks across national airspace and infrastructure.”