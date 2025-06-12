UAE-based Yango Group to open flagship data centre hub in Serbia to boost its global infrastructure

Yango Group, the global technology company headquartered in the UAE, has entered into a memorandum of understanding to host infrastructure at the State Data Centre in Kragujevac, Serbia.

Based on a collocation model, the company will deploy its servers within the facility, which is scheduled to go online in 2025. It will become the company’s primary infrastructure site, supporting services across global markets.

The decision to establish the data centre is part of a broader strategy to ensure more reliable, consistent service delivery across global markets. Operating on company-owned servers inside a single-tenant suite removes the variability typical of shared public-cloud stacks and keeps latency predictably low, even at peak demand.

Serbia was chosen for its strategic location, cost-effective energy, and favorable climate for data center operations. Located in Kragujevac, the State Data Centre is one of the most advanced in the region. It was designed to meet TIER 4 standards for reliability and holds internationally recognised certifications such as ISO/IEC 27001 for information security and PCI DSS for data protection. Its strong physical security and energy-efficient design make it ideal for hosting critical workloads.

Yango Group’s wide portfolio of services operate in over 30 countries across the Middle East, Latin America, Africa, and other regions across the globe. Since the company was founded in 2018, it has expanded its global ecosystem to include a wide range of AI-powered services and solutions across multiple industries including mobility, entertainment, navigation, enterprise tech, commerce, virtual assistants, robotics, and autonomous delivery.

In the MENA region, these technology platforms include Yango Ride, Yango Play, Yasmina, Yango Ads, Yango Maps, and Yango Tech.

As Yango Group continues to expand globally, managing its infrastructure becomes key to ensuring high performance, transparency, and compliance across regions.

The Serbian facility represents a major step toward technical self-reliance and long-term scalability.