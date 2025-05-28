UAE consumers say AI customer service fails to meet expectations: Report

Forty-seven per cent of UAE consumers report AI chatbots fail to meet customer service expectations, with emotional intelligence gaps driving preference for human interaction, a new report finds.

The ServiceNow Consumer Voice Report 2025, released on 27 May 2025, surveyed 17,000 adults across 13 countries in EMEA, including 1,000 respondents in the UAE.

The report examines consumer expectations regarding AI’s role in customer experience.

UAE consumers prefer human support

UAE consumers show a preference for human interaction in customer support, with at least 68 per cent favouring people over AI systems.

The research attributes this preference to perceived limitations in AI’s emotional intelligence.

William O’Neill, Area VP, UAE at ServiceNow, said: “The key takeaway for business leaders is that AI can no longer be just another customer service tool – it has to be an essential partner to the human agent. The future of customer relationships now lies at the intersection of AI and emotional intelligence (EQ). Consumers no longer want AI that just gets the job done; they want AI that understands them.”

The survey findings highlight specific areas where consumers perceive AI limitations:

54 per cent of UAE consumers identify failure to understand emotional cues as an AI trait rather than human

51 per cent believe limited understanding of context characterises AI more than humans

51 per cent consider misunderstanding slang, idioms and informal language typical of AI

64 per cent associate repetitive or scripted responses with AI systems

Consumer trust in AI demonstrates clear patterns based on task complexity and sensitivity. For routine, low-risk activities, UAE consumers show acceptance of AI assistance:

23 per cent trust AI chatbots for scheduling car service appointments

24 per cent accept AI chatbots for tracking lost or delayed packages

However, confidence drops for sensitive or urgent matters:

Only 13 per cent would trust AI to dispute suspicious bank transactions, with 43 per cent preferring in-person handling

20 per cent accept AI chatbots for troubleshooting home internet issues, whilst 50 per cent prefer phone support with human agents

Despite frustrations with current AI performance, UAE consumers consider AI essential for organisations delivering customer experiences. The research identifies key expectations:

90 per cent expect seamless service

89 per cent require quick response times

88 per cent demand accurate information

76 per cent expect organisations to provide chatbot services

85 per cent want self-service problem-solving options

O’Neill added: “While AI in customer service is currently falling short of consumer expectations, it is not failing. Rather, it is evolving. There is an opportunity for businesses to refine AI by empowering it with the right information, making it more adaptive, emotionally aware, and seamlessly integrated with human agents to take/recommend the next best action and deliver unparalleled customer relationships. Consumers do not want less AI – they want AI that works smarter. By understanding the biggest pain points, companies can make AI a trusted ally rather than a frustrating barrier.”