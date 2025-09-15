UAE Cyber Security Council warns 1.4 billion accounts hacked monthly worldwide

The UAE Cyber Security Council (CSC) has issued warnings about risks linked to users’ digital footprints, revealing that more than 1.4 billion accounts are hacked globally each month.

The council stated that every login, post or interaction online leaves a trace that can be exploited by criminals.

Officials identified two categories of digital footprints that put users at risk, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) said in a statement.

The first, termed a passive footprint, involves data collected without users’ knowledge through tracking or data gathering by websites and applications.

The second, an active footprint, comprises content intentionally created by users including photographs, videos, comments and posts.

The CSC cautioned that data with weak security measures can lead to privacy violations, account takeovers, phishing attacks and identity theft.

The council warned that unofficial or untrusted applications pose risks, with some capable of recording telephone calls or accessing cameras without users’ knowledge.

Officials urged users to download applications only from official stores and review app permissions before installation. The council recommended enabling two-factor authentication and exercising caution when sharing locations or accepting friend requests from unknown contacts.

The CSC stressed that digital safety depends not only on technology but also on individual awareness, stating that every user bears responsibility for limiting their digital trace.

The warnings form part of the council’s weekly awareness campaign “Cyber Pulse,” with the fifth week focusing on the dangers of failing to secure personal digital footprints.