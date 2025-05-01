UAE data centre major Khazna to build 100MW AI-ready data center in Turkey

Khazna Data Centers (Khazna), a leading digital infrastructure player and part of G42, announced plans to build an AI-capable data center in Turkey, with a potential capacity of up to 100MW.

It has secured a site in Başkent, OIZ, Ankara, for the project. The new data center has been designed with the flexibility to host a variety of workloads, ranging from AI to cloud and other critical applications, Khazna said.

While the first phase will constitute a cloud-focused design, the modular facility can be expanded and adapted to meet evolving demands across diverse technological requirements, ensuring robust support for future innovations, it said.

Hassan Alnaqbi, CEO of Khazna Data Centers, said the company is proud to be supporting the efforts being made in Turkey to create an advanced economy with AI at its heart.

“We hope to be able to provide the foundation layer for this,” he said.

Saeed Thani Hareb Al Dhaheri, Ambassador of the UAE to Turkey, said Khazna Data Centers’ expansion into Turkey is a testament to the deepening ties between the two countries.

“Relations with Turkey are of great importance within the UAE’s strategy to strengthen its partnerships, expand its relations and reinforce bridges of cooperation in all fields,” Al Dhaheri said.

The announcement comes against a backdrop of sustained interest and investment in AI in Turkey.

Stanford University’s Artificial Intelligence Index for 2025 found that Turkey had seen a 198 per cent increase in AI talent concentration between 2016 and 2024.

It also follows the signing of a number of MoUs and strategic agreements, worth more than $50 billion, between the UAE and Turkey in 2023.

With one of the fastest-expanding networks of hyperscale data centers globally, Khazna provides the foundation layer of future economies being built around the world by delivering sustainable, scalable digital infrastructure.