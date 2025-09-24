UAE’s Presight-Shorooq Fund to back 30 AI and deep tech firms with $100m

Presight-Shorooq Fund I, a new UAE $100m investment vehicle , will target 25 to 30 artificial intelligence (AI) and deep tech startups, with 40 per cent of the capital reserved for later funding rounds to support companies demonstrating scalability, according to Mahmoud Adi, Founding Partner at Shorooq.

Adi said the fund’s mission is to empower promising companies that can deliver sustainable impact across key sectors.

As part of its strategy, Shorooq will provide entrepreneurs with strategic mentoring on business models and market entry, human capital support to attract top talent, and financial and strategic advisory services to build resilient company structures.

AI investment in UAE

Startups will also benefit from media and reputation-building programmes through Shorooq’s regional and international networks.

The partnership with Presight gives portfolio companies access to advanced infrastructure including cloud computing, GPU processing, secure data environments, and G42’s global network.

Adi noted that this combination of resources would accelerate growth opportunities for startups both locally and internationally.

He added that the initiative underscores the UAE’s growing role as a driving force in AI, blending strategic capital, advanced infrastructure, and the country’s unique geographic position connecting East and West.

This, he said, reinforces the UAE’s status as a global hub for innovation.