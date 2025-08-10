UAE tops 2025 global digital rankings with world’s fastest mobile internet and AI leadership

The UAE has reinforced its position as a global leader in digital transformation, achieving top rankings in multiple international indices and setting new benchmarks for technology-driven growth.

According to the United Nations E-Government Survey 2024, the UAE ranked first globally in the Telecommunications Infrastructure Index with a perfect score of 100 percent, reflecting the extensive reach and efficiency of its digital networks.

In mobile internet performance, the UAE maintained its number one global ranking in the Speedtest Global Index from July 2024 to June 2025, with an average download speed of 546.14 Mbps in June — far ahead of its closest competitors.

UAE digital services

In 2024, UAE government entities completed 173.7m digital transactions, serving more than 57m beneficiaries across 1,419 digital services, achieving a 91 per cent satisfaction rate.

The UAE’s smart city credentials also climbed to global prominence in the IMD Smart City Index 2025, with Dubai ranked fourth worldwide and Abu Dhabi fifth, reflecting significant advances in infrastructure, digital services, and quality of life.

The country topped the Middle East in the Government AI Readiness Index 2024, issued by Oxford Insights, measuring government efficiency, technology sector growth, and infrastructure readiness.

According to the Interregional Centre for Strategic Analysis in Abu Dhabi, the UAE is on track to lead the region in AI adoption, powered by targeted investments in research, skills, and innovation.

Industry experts say the UAE has moved beyond simply adopting technology to creating human-centred digital experiences. Rasha Abdo of Infobip praised the Dubai Government’s 360 Services policy, which integrates proactive, people-first service delivery.

Amjad Al Sabbagh of Sprinklr added that the United Arab Emirates’ approach aligns with its goal to double the digital economy’s GDP contribution by 2030, with AI projected to add 13.6 per cent to GDP (around $100bn) — a key driver of economic diversification and sustainable growth.

With unmatched infrastructure, world-leading internet speeds, and a people-first innovation strategy, the United Arab Emirates is positioning itself not just as a regional technology hub, but as a global model for digital excellence and AI readiness.