UAE Verify platform certifies nearly 22 million digital documents

The UAE Verify platform, affiliated with the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), has issued over 21.789 million certified digital documents since its launch in mid-January 2022, as reported by Emirates News Agency (WAM).

This achievement highlights the platform’s critical role in streamlining authentication processes for government and private entities.

According to WAM, TDRA had introduced the UAE Verify platform to enable government and private entities to verify the authenticity of digital documents issued by government authorities on an immediate basis and without the need for original hard copy or true copy.

The platform now supports verification for 55 types of digital documents issued by 22 federal and local government entities.

UAE Verify makes use of the block chain technology, described as a shared, immutable real-time ledger used to record financial transactions, contracts and various types of documents.

This technology ensures data regulation, authenticity verification, secure information sharing, and privacy protection, enabling users to convert documents into authenticated digital versions with high levels of security.

The platform continues to play a vital role in advancing the UAE’s comprehensive digital transformation, underscoring its contribution to enhancing efficiency and trust in digital transactions across the UAE.