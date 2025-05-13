UAE’s du launches AI-powered GPU cloud service for government, enterprises

UAE telecom major du announced the launch of GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS) for government entities and large enterprises in the UAE, enabling AI computing power to drive greater efficiencies to accelerate growth and innovation.

The company will provide public and private entities with the required digital infrastructure for their advanced computing and AI needs.

du Tech’s new GPU-as-a-Service will provide enterprises and government entities access to high-powered GPU computing, facilitating a transformation in how they operate, innovate, and serve their constituencies.

Through the utilisation of GPUs, businesses can expect to see significant improvements in processing speeds, cost efficiency, scalability, and accuracy, among other benefits.

Chief ICT Officer Jasim Al Awadi, said the company’s GPU-as-a-Service is designed to meet the expanding needs of AI, offering businesses tailored solutions for high-intensity computing environments.

“This service provides the flexibility to deploy AI technologies without the hefty investment or management of an expensive digital infrastructure,” he said.

The benefits of leveraging GPU technology include accelerated processing speeds which enable quicker training of AI models, leading to rapid deployment of AI solutions, while cost efficiency is achieved through reduced operational expenses and lower energy consumption over time.

Additionally, scalability allows for the expansion of GPU clusters to accommodate larger datasets and more complex AI models, ensuring that performance is not compromised.