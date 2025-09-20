UAE’s G42 drives sovereign AI push with $92m ADNOC deal, global expansion and new consumer tech

The UAE continues to consolidate its position as a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) , leveraging advanced national strategies to integrate cutting-edge technologies across economic and service sectors.

The G42 Group and its subsidiaries have been at the forefront of this momentum during the first half of 2025, rolling out AI-driven solutions that strengthen the UAE’s technological sovereignty and sustainability.

Their efforts span healthcare, energy, cybersecurity, culture, education, and consumer digital services, underscoring the country’s rapid adoption of AI across vital industries.

AI in cybersecurity and governance in the UAE

Hadi Anwar, CEO of CBX, highlighted the importance of cybersecurity in advancing digital sovereignty.

He said: “Achieving digital sovereignty necessarily requires the deployment of effective cybersecurity”. CBX has embedded AI-powered prevention, detection and response into its Intelligence Network, launching automated threat detection and sovereign data protection services designed to support governments and large institutions.

Ashish Koshy, CEO of Inception, said the company continues to lead the development of Agentic AI, including tailored models such as (In) Energy and (In) Climate.

Inception has also introduced enterprise-focused tools including (In) ExecEdge, which provides AI-powered insights for board members and executives, and (In) Business Procurement, a fully autonomous procurement platform expected to improve operational efficiency by 40 per cent and cut costs by 10 per cent.

Kiril Evtimov, CEO of Core42, confirmed the company’s international growth through investments in France and Italy alongside AMD, Oréus and iGenius, strengthening UAE sovereign AI infrastructure.

A sovereign cloud — already supporting more than 11m daily interactions — was developed in partnership with Microsoft and the Government Empowerment Department, setting the stage for the first government to operate fully on AI by 2027.

In the energy sector, Magzhan Kenesbai, Acting Managing Director of AIQ, reported that its ENERGYai tool improved seismic interpretation speed tenfold and accuracy by 70 per cent in a 90-day trial.

The results led ADNOC to award AIQ a three-year, AED340m ($92m) contract in March 2025 to deploy ENERGYai across its upstream operations.

Analog contributed to Abu Dhabi’s cultural ambitions by deploying robotic fleets and digital twins in infrastructure, and partnering with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) to launch a multi-year immersive drone light show initiative.

Using 10,000 drones, the project aims to make Abu Dhabi the global hub for large-scale cultural technology performances.

Meanwhile, Astra Tech, the leading consumer technology holding group, has leveraged the Botim ultra platform’s 150m global users to integrate AI-powered services, including secure digital donations, expanding financial inclusion and embedding AI into everyday life in the UAE.

Together, these initiatives reflect G42’s strategy to extend sovereign AI from critical infrastructure to consumer applications, consolidating the UAE’s ambition to become the world’s foremost hub for innovation and artificial intelligence by 2027.