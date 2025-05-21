UAE’s MBZUAI strengthens AI research ties with France

Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) said it will deepen ties with France’s AI ecosystem in 2025 after expanding its relationship with École Polytechnique through a Collaborative Research Agreement.

The new initiative will support mission-driven research led by core investigators from both institutions.

The focus areas will include advancing large language models, developing foundation models for reasoning, and exploring applications of AI in biology, health, and AI safety.

“Our partnerships and presence in France are critical to the continued growth and innovation of our research capabilities at MBZUAI, and we’re excited to expand our relationship with École Polytechnique in support of these efforts,” said Professor Eric Xing, President and University Professor, MBZUAI.

“Our expanded agreement represents a blueprint for global research collaboration to advance the field of AI and share in the benefits collectively across France and the UAE,” he said.

In February, MBZUAI signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with École Polytechnique (L’X) to foster collaboration on joint initiatives in education, research, and innovation in artificial intelligence.

Building on this partnership, the two institutions signed the Scholars Exchange Program Agreement in April, enabling the exchange of students and researchers between MBZUAI and École Polytechnique.

Laura Chaubard, Director General of École Polytechnique, said the institution was delighted to be moving forward with its strategic research partnership with MBZUAI.

“The scientific synergies are numerous, in the fields of AI for health, safety, and environmental sustainability, as well as in large language models and foundation models for reasoning,” Chaubard said.

This strategic partnership represents a significant milestone in accelerating joint research efforts and supporting the next generation of researchers and innovators in the field of AI.

The university’s research ties with France are also supported by the growing presence of the MBZUAI France Lab in Paris.