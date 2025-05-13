UAE’s Presight opens first overseas office in Kazakhstan

Presight, the leading UAE-based big data analytics and AI company, announced the opening of its regional office in Astana, Kazakhstan.

The move is in line with the UAE’s support for mission-critical AI and national digital transformation initiatives in Kazakhstan.

Presight said its Astana office will help the company to better service in-country projects as its operations in Kazakhstan continue to grow.

The inauguration of the new office was made on the sidelines of the official visit of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, to the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The Astana office, the first for Presight outside the UAE, will also serve as its regional hub for Central Asia, the company said.

Currently, more than 40 Kazakhs are employed in the Astana office, reflecting Presight’s strong commitment to developing local talent and contributing to Kazakhstan’s digital transformation, it said.

Presight’s work in Kazakhstan further strengthens the country’s regional leadership in AI through projects like the Alem AI National Center for Artificial Intelligence, the first large-scale artificial intelligence hub in Central Asia.

Within this framework, the company will establish an AI Command and Control Centre at Alem AI, serving as the brain of Astana’s smart infrastructure.

The advanced platform will enable intelligent monitoring and decision-making across key urban systems, from mobility and energy to public safety and infrastructure services.