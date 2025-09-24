WhatsApp introduces new translation feature to ease cross‑language chatting

WhatsApp , the popular messaging app owned by Meta Platform, is introducing a translation feature that aims to ease cross‑language chatting among its more than three billion users.

“With more than 3 billion users in over 180 countries, we’re always working to keep our users closely connected, no matter where they are in the world,” a WhatsApp blog said.

“But we understand that sometimes language can be a barrier to getting things done or expressing how you truly feel. That’s why we’re excited to bring message translations to WhatsApp, so you can more easily communicate across languages.”

If a user receives a message in a different language, the person can now simply long-press and tap ‘Translate’. The user can then choose the language they want the message to be translated from – or to – and download it to be saved for future translations.

This feature will work for one-on-one chats, groups, and also for Channel updates.

WhatsApp started rolling out message translations to Android and iPhone from Tuesday, in a few select languages to start, including Arabic and Hindi. Android users will find it available in six languages – English, Spanish, Hindi, Portuguese, Russian, and Arabic. For iPhone users, the feature will launch in 19+ languages.

Android users will also be able to choose to turn on automatic translation for an entire chat thread, so that all future incoming messages in that conversation are translated as well.

Security and privacy was key and the blog added: “Message translations were designed to protect the privacy of your chats. That’s why translations occur on your device where WhatsApp cannot see them.”