World’s first machine economy freezone to launch in UAE  

Abu Dhabi and Dubai are set to host the world’s first Machine Economy Free Zone (MEFZ) in the UAE.

The new freezone is launched by blockchain platform peaq and Abu Dhabi-based venture studio Pulsar Group.

The Machine Economy Free Zone aims to pioneer how humans and robots can co-create value in a decentralised world powered by AI, machines, and Web3.

UAE Machine Economy Free Zone

The initiative will fast-track deployment of emerging technologies, attract investment, and nurture a new wave of innovation through community-led decentralised physical infrastructure (DePIN) applications.

Four pillars of the MEFZ

Regulation: MEFZ will develop and trial frameworks for compliant tokenisation and investment in autonomous robots and machines

Deployment: Physical and virtual sandboxes will enable founders to launch and scale real-world machine-based apps and smart city technologies

Investment: – Top DePIN applications on peaq will be connected with forward-looking institutional investors in the region

Innovation: A regional hub will support DePIN R&D, ecosystem growth, and direct collaboration with demand-side organisations

Among the first innovations to be trialled is a Machine Tokenization framework, lowering the barrier to entry for individuals to co-own high-cost robots — a key component of peaq’s “Machine DeFi” vision.

The MEFZ will also host the world’s first Universal Basic Ownership (UBO) pilot, distributing machine-generated profits directly to individuals impacted by automation.

Till Wendler, co-founder of peaq, said: “The Machine Economy is no longer a far-fetched dream, it is a reality quickly shaping up before our very eyes.

“peaq makes this transformation work for everyone — and the Emirates, as one of the most innovative nations in the world, is the perfect place to pilot this vision, setting a template and example for the rest of the world.”

Alyazi Al Khattal, CEO of Pulsar, said: “We’re honoured to be part of peaq’s transformative journey. peaq is redefining what’s possible for the future of the Machine Economy.

“By boldly bridging the physical and digital worlds through a decentralised, scalable, and sustainable Layer-1 blockchain, peaq is laying the foundation for a new era of real-world connectivity and autonomy.

“This is more than technology—it’s a movement, and we’re proud to help shape what comes next.”