Transport
Full speed ahead with Virgin Hyperloop One
Virgin Hyperloop One says it is on the cusp of revolutionising the movement of goods and people and is aiming to use Expo 2020 Dubai as its global showcase - all while helping to save the planet
Technology
How Dubai motorists can avoid jams, accidents before they travel
Dubai Police has announced the launch of a Drive Mode feature on its smart app
Banking & Finance
Abu Dhabi's financial hub issues new employment rules
New legislation at Abu Dhabi Global Market cover issues such as overtime, benefits, sick leave and notice periods
Media
How young Arabs view Saudi Arabia's role in the Middle East
Younger generation believes the kingdom to be the Arab state that has increased its influence the most in the Middle East in the past five years
Energy
UAE's Masdar signs $320m deal for Armenia solar power projects
First project planned under the deal is a 200MW utility-scale solar photovoltaic plant in the west of Armenia
Banking & Finance
Dubai's Arqaam Capital said to close South African office
Source says Dubai-based investment bank focusing on emerging markets is shutting office in Johannesburg
Culture & Society
Kuwait City named world's worst city for expats to live, work
Expat City Ranking 2019 by InterNations ranks other Gulf cities in top half of list, with Abu Dhabi leading the way in 15th place
Banking & Finance
Why the Saudi Aramco IPO may have lost its blockbuster tag
Barring a last-minute surge from institutional investors, interest appears relatively muted despite a nationwide advertising blitz
Culture & Society
Dubai police seizes over 25,000 fake fire prevention kits
As many as 25,560 counterfeit fire prevention products are discovered in warehouses in Ras Al Khor Industrial Area in Dubai
Retail
Revealed: how popular is the UAE's new sugar tax?
YouGov's latest research revealed that 55% of UAE residents support implementation of excise tax on sweetened drinks
