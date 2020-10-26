Indian domestic flights increase to 56% of pre-coronavirus levels

India has increased the number of domestic flights in the country to 56 percent of pre-Covid levels.

The winter schedule for domestic aviation, which began on Sunday and will run until March 21 next year, allows for a total of 12,983 flights from 95 airports, the aviation regulator said, according to a report by UAE news agency WAM.

Minister for Civil Aviation, Hardeep Singh Puri said domestic flights connecting bigger cities to smaller towns was a pre-requisite to the resumption of overseas flights.

When air travel resumed in India on May 25 after a two-month gap, caused by a total lockdown, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) permitted airlines to operate 33 percent of their pre-Covid-19 number of flights on the domestic sector.

The DGCA has been allowing overseas repatriation flights of Indian citizens and foreign nationals in both directions. Some special international flights sanctioned by the Ministry of Home Affairs have also been allowed.

Puri said the future of international travel will depend on the availability of a vaccine against coronavirus. “There is no country which has completely opened its borders for all. Everything depends on the availability of a vaccine as countries will feel more confident once a vaccine is there,” he said.

Several foreign airlines have expressed interest in resuming flights to India. For now, international flights have been suspended until the end of this month.

Demand for international flights is expected to go up after the Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday permitted foreign nationals to visit India for any purpose, except tourism. Overseas citizens of India can also now travel to the country for the first time since the start of lockdown.

Puri said: “There are three issues to consider before resuming regular international flights. One, resuming domestic connectivity between bigger cities and smaller towns. Second, the nature of the virus on which I can’t comment and the third is international restrictions. Every country wants their people to return, but for others, there are plenty of restrictions.”