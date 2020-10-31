Kuwait Airways receives planes as it enters ‘new phase’ post-coronavirus

Kuwait Airways, which laid off 1,500 expat employees due to the impact of coronavirus, has taken delivery of its first Airbus A330neos as it looks to rebound from the pandemic.

The airline has received its first two A330neos, the first of eight ordered from the European plane maker.

The carrier, which currently operates a fleet of 15 Airbus aircraft,has struggled amid the regional and worldwide downturn in air travel.

According to Airbus, the A330neo is considered the ideal aircraft to operate as part of the post-Covid recovery due to its tailored mid-sized capacity and its excellent range versatility.

Kuwait Airways chairman, Ali Mohammad Al-Dukhan, said: “ The delivery of the first two A330neos is yet another significant milestone for Kuwait Airways as we progress towards our goals and implementation of our fleet development strategy.

“The introduction of the A330neos to our expanding fleet strengthens Kuwait Airways’ position as a prominent airline in both the regional and global aviation sector. As we are continuously reviewing our passenger requirements to provide excellent services, combined with comfort and safety during each flight, the arrival of the A330neos commences a new phase in the services we provide to our passengers on board.”

The A330neo will carry 235 passengers, featuring 32 fully-flat beds in Business Class and 203 seats in Economy Class.

“The A330neo is the right aircraft for Kuwait Airways in these challenging times. This unique product is spot-on with Kuwait Airways’ ambition to expand its network in the most efficient and versatile way,” said Christian Scherer, Airbus chief commercial officer.