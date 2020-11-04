Flydubai says to launch first Israel flights from November 26

Flydubai on Wednesday announced the start of flights between Dubai and Tel Aviv from November 26.

The low-cost carrier said it will operate 14 flights a week offering a double daily service between Dubai International and Tel Aviv Ben Gurion, with flights now available to be booked on flydubai.com.

The announcement follows the air transport agreement that was recently signed by both countries as well as the start of passenger and cargo operations by other national carriers.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO at flydubai, said: “Since the launch of flydubai 11 years ago, we have been committed to removing barriers to travel, creating free flows of trade and tourism and enhancing connectivity between different cultures across our network.

“Following the recent bilateral agreement, the start of scheduled flights will contribute to economic development and create further opportunities for investment in pursuit of our shared interests and values.

“With the start of services there will be the option for increased accessibility to the UAE as well as onwards to the Indian Ocean, Far East and Africa reducing total journey times by several hours.”

Since the launch of the airline in 2009, Flydubai has targeted previously underserved markets. Its extended codeshare partnership with Emirates offers travellers more seamless connections between the Emirates and Flydubai networks to 155 destinations.