Fifty new Dubai Metro trains set to be deployed

Fifty new Dubai Metro trains have been received and will be deployed to increase capacity and improve the level of service.

Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), announced that 15 of these trains will serve Expo 2020 and the remaining 35 trains are meant to improve the level of service of the existing network.

“RTA has introduced extensive improvements to the interior design of the new trains to make them more spacious and comfortable for riders. The last carriage is designated for women and children, and part of the first carriage remained as Gold Cabin. The rest are Silver Cabins,” said Al Tayer.

Seats in the new trains are transversal in the Gold Cabin and longitudinal in both the Silver and the Women & Children cabins.

The redistribution of seats enables the increase of each metro train capacity by EIGHT percent from 643 riders to 696 riders.

Video: The arrival of all the 50 new #DubaiMetro trains. The new trains are deployed at the Dubai Metro Depots at Al Rashidiya and Jebel Ali. #RTA is currently conducting operational tests of trains on Route 2020 of the Dubai Metro Red Line. pic.twitter.com/RlS6uoKP0v — RTA (@rta_dubai) November 7, 2020

Al Tayer added that other improvements include new designs for grab handles and lighting, and the use of new digital advertisement displays, while the design of the luggage compartment has been revamped to make the space usable by standing commuters.

The new trains are deployed at the Dubai Metro depots at Al Rashidiya and Jebel Ali and the RTA said it is currently conducting operational tests on Route 2020 of the Dubai Metro Red Line.

Last month, the RTA said it is seeking retailers to rent space at metro stations on the new Route 2020 which extends 15km and links seven stations leading to the Expo 2020 Dubai site.

It is offering investment opportunities at the Jebel Ali, The Gardens, Discovery Gardens, Al Furjan, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai Investment Park and Expo 2020 stations.

The line, which was officially launched by Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in July, serves densely populated areas inhabited by more than 270,000 individuals.

Route 2020 can handle 46,000 riders per hour in both directions and is projected to be used by 125,000 riders per day in 2021, increasing to about 275,000 riders per day by 2030.