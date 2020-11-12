India’s SpiceJet sets launch date for RAK flights after 12-month delay

Indian budget carrier SpiceJet has announced the launch date for its new non-stop flight to Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) from India’s capital city Delhi from November 26.

The Indian carrier will operate the flight twice a week from November 26, more than a year after it announced the plan to make RAK its first international hub.

RAK will be the Indian budget carrier’s 12th international destination.

“As one of the key and growing centers for trade and commerce, we see tremendous potential in this sector,” said Shilpa Bhatia, chief commercial officer, SpiceJet.

“Ras Al Khaimah is a very special addition for us and a strong hub from where we have actively operated 350 cargo and 195 repatriation charter flights in the last few months,” she added.

RAK, the fourth-largest emirate of UAE, is less than 90 minutes’ drive from Dubai.

While the flight on the Delhi-RAK route will be operational on Thursdays and Sundays, the flight on the return leg of RAK-Delhi will operate on Fridays and Mondays.

The airline said it will deploy its Boeing 737 aircraft on this route.

SpiceJet has also announced a special all-inclusive fare of $101 for Delhi-RAK and $94 for RAK-Delhi.

At last year’s initial announced, SpiceJet had indicated that this would involve five flights-a-week initially with plans to gradually increase the frequency.