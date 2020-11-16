Etihad Airways says to launch Tel Aviv flights from March 28

Etihad Airways on Monday announced it will launch daily scheduled year-round flights to Tel Aviv, the economic and technological centre of Israel.

The new service will be effective from March 28, 2021, the airline said in a statement on Monday.

It said departures will be conveniently timed to connect via Abu Dhabi to key gateways across the Etihad network including China, India, Thailand and Australia.

Mohammad Al Bulooki, chief operating officer of Etihad Aviation Group, said: “Following the signing of the new bilateral agreement, Etihad is delighted to announce a direct link between these important cities.

“The commencement of scheduled flights is a historic moment and as an airline, cements Etihad’s commitment to growing opportunities for trade and tourism not just between the two countries but also within the region and beyond.”

The launch of flights follows the normalisation of diplomatic ties between the two nations, and the signing of the Abraham Accords between the UAE and Israel in Washington DC on September 15.

A month later, Etihad became the first GCC carrier to operate a commercial passenger flight to and from Tel Aviv to bring a delegation to the UAE.

Dubai’s budget airline flydubai had already announced that it would start direct flights to Tel Aviv this month, operating 14 flights a week.

Unlike Dubai and the other emirates that make up the UAE, Abu Dhabi has placed stringent coronavirus restrictions on entering the city.

With their economies hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic, the UAE and Israel are hoping for rapid dividends from the normalisation deal.

They have already signed treaties on direct flights and visa-free travel, along with accords on investment protection, science and technology.

The UAE was only the third Arab country to normalise ties with Israel following Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994.

However, its move was quickly followed by Bahrain and last month Sudan also announced it would normalise ties.