Kuwait’s Agility in talks to distribute coronavirus vaccine around the world

Kuwait’s Agility is in close discussions with producers of Covid-19 vaccines and governments to help distribute the shots when they become available.

The logistics company has infrastructure in place in more than 120 countries and “an unmatched capability” to distribute vaccines, especially in emerging markets, CEO Tarek Sultan, pictured below, said in an interview.

“We have physical infrastructure, cold storage capability, and boots on the ground in places that are difficult to operate in.”

Progress toward creating vaccines against Covid-19 has accelerated this month, with Pfizer and BioNTech saying their shot prevented more than 90 percent of symptomatic infections in a trial. Still, hurdles for production and development remain before vaccines could reach widespread use.

The Pfizer vaccine, for instance, must be kept frozen at an ultralow temperature until a few days before it is used, requiring special freezers or dry ice packs. Moderna, thought to be just a few weeks behind Pfizer in the testing process, says its vaccine can be kept in regular freezers; some other vaccines don’t need to be frozen at all.

“There may be some specific needs for capital expenditure, but they should be manageable,” Sultan said. “We’re actually looking forward to the challenge, to really get this issue behind us.”

The CEO also said the company has taken “very aggressive” measures to cut costs early on in the pandemic, when the company sought to save more than $150 million, and this will have a positive impact on profitability in the fourth quarter and into next year. Despite posting a 29 percent drop in third-quarter profit, Agility is already on a par with where the business was last year. “As the recovery takes hold, the situation will only be better for the company,” he said.

He added that Agility’s UAE-based unit Tristar is working toward a listing, adding that although Agility has no concrete plans at this stage to list elsewhere, “we’re always looking at new opportunities”.