UAE air passengers more worried about quarantine than catching coronavirus – survey

Almost half of UAE citizens believe that taking a flight poses no greater risk than visiting a gym or a restaurant, according to the latest global airline survey commissioned by Inmarsat.

The company’s Passenger Confidence Tracker revealed a strong desire from passengers in the UAE to take to the skies again despite the continued health crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Indeed, 46 percent of passengers in the UAE said they have already taken a flight during the pandemic, compared to the global average of 34 percent.

Only 21 percent said they are not willing to fly within the next year, compared to 35 percent globally.

Neale Faulkner, Inmarsat Aviation’s regional vice president for the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA), told Arabian Business: “Our numbers are more in line with the US and India, but when you consider that they have a huge amount of domestic traffic, people flying within country, which is a lot easier and a lot less risky, let’s say, I think that’s quite telling about how confident UAE passengers are compared to the rest of the world.”

The tracker is the largest global survey of air passengers since the coronavirus crisis began and reflects the views and attitudes of 9,500 respondents from 12 countries across the world, including more than 500 UAE-based passengers, about the future of flying.

“The over-riding commonality that we found is that passenger travel habits are going to change, not only in the near term, but in the long-term as well, even after Covid has gone. What we’ve seen is that eight out of 10 passengers have said these travel habits will change, post-Covid,” said Faulkner.

“In the UAE it’s nine in 10. It doesn’t necessarily mean that they’ll travel less, it just means that their habits will change. Maybe they travel for shorter distances or they will do thing differently when they do travel, wear a mask, for instance. It’s just the habits that are going to change.”

After months of fast-changing travel restrictions, UAE passengers surveyed are now more concerned about having to quarantine than the risk of catching the virus on the plane or while abroad. Passengers also cited concerns over unpredictable border closures whilst travelling, which might leave them unable to return to the UAE.

Faulkner explained: “Particularly here in the UAE, one of the biggest concerns that we had as passengers, is the quarantine measures. It’s getting stuck in a country abroad and that was the difference that we had in the UAE compared to the rest of the world. Where they were worried about catching the virus abroad, we were more worried about being quarantined and being stuck.”

On the flying experience, the survey findings suggest that in 2020, UAE flyers are mostly concerned with inflight touchpoints. Being served an inflight meal or visiting the aircraft toilet appear to be the most uncomfortable moments of the journey for UAE travellers at this time.

92 percent of UAE passengers believe that contactless payment on board for services like Duty Free, will boost their confidence; while 77 percent said that a toilet queueing app would also help.

“Minimising touch points on board adds to the level of reassurance of passengers,” said Faulkner.

Globally, around 60 percent said they are happy with how the relevant aviation industry responded in their area. And Faulkner believed it was testament to the carriers in the country that confidence was so high in the UAE.

On Monday, Dubai-based carrier Emirates was rated the safest airline in the world in its response to the Covid-19 pandemic according to the Safe Travel Barometer.

He said: “Our airlines here in the UAE are simply the best in the world. They’re world renowned for their service and they’ve done a fantastic job of communicating what they’re doing, still with the global pandemic right now.

“It’s been a really good marketing story from the airlines that’s built up this confidence in this region in particular.”