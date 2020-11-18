Flydubai awaits green light after Boeing 737s are cleared for take-off

Dubai-based budget airline Flydubai will continue to work with the relevant authorities and “follow the directives issued” after it was announced on Wednesday that the Boeing 737 Max had been cleared by US regulators to return to the skies.

The carrier’s workhorse got the green light from the Federal Aviation Administration, ending its 20-month grounding after two fatal crashes, but will not fly right away.

Regulators in other countries also want to re-certify the plane. And the FAA said it must approve 737 Max pilot training program revisions for each US airline operating the Max.

A Flydubai spokesperson told Arabian Business: “We are aware of the latest update from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). We will continue to work closely with our regulator and will follow the directives issued.”

Flydubai CEO Ghaith Al Ghaith said last year that the embattled Boeing 737 Max remained an “important part of Flydubai’s present and future”.

The carrier ordered 225 Boeing 737 Max aircraft in November 2017, valued at $27 billion.

The plane was grounded after two crashes that killed a total of 346 people last year.

Boeing has worked to fix a problem with a safety system that was supposed to keep the plane from stalling as it ascends. Instead it caused the noses of 737 Max planes to point down and led to those crashes.

An Airworthiness Directive issued by the FAA spells out the requirements that must be met before US carriers can resume service including: installing software enhancements, completing wire separation modifications, conducting pilot training and accomplishing thorough de-preservation activities that will ensure the airplanes are ready for service.

“The FAA’s directive is an important milestone,” said Stan Deal, president and chief executive officer of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. “We will continue to work with regulators around the world and our customers to return the airplane back into service worldwide.”