Bahrain, Israel ink deal to start commercial flights in early 2021

Bahrain and Israel have agreed to start operating commercial flights and initiate procedures to open embassies.

The steps were announced during the trilateral session of talks which was held in Tel Aviv involving Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani, US State Secretary Mike Pompeo and Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, according to the Bahrain News Agency.

Dr Alzayani said: “The joint talks will contribute to developing cooperation between the kingdom of Bahrain and the state of Israel in the areas of trade and investment, emerging projects, the banking sector, health, education, communication, technology and innovation,” adding that both countries have done intensive work to open embassies and finalise a joint visa system.

He added that 14 weekly flights will operate between Bahrain and Tel Aviv from the beginning of next year, as well as other airports including Eilat and Haifa airports and five weekly cargo flights.

The Foreign Minister stressed the importance of these steps in developing cooperation between the two countries in the fields of tourism and trade.

Mohammed Thamer Al-Kaabi, Under Secretary for Civil Aviation Affairs at Bahrain’s Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications, said the signing of the memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of air services will contribute to building a “successful economic partnership between the two countries”.

Bahraini Foreign Minister Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani

“Bahrain views cooperation with Israel in the field of civil aviation with great interest, given the comprehensive infrastructure that the two countries have in terms of a comprehensive infrastructure, a modern air transport fleet and trained and qualified cadres,” he said.

He underscored the crucial importance of this vital industry, especially in light of the global economic conditions and challenges that the world is witnessing in the face of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.