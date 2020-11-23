UAE to look into safe return of Boeing 737 Max aircraft

A committee has been set up by the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) to look into the return of the Boeing 737 Max aircraft.

According to a report on state-run news agency WAM, the GCAA has established a Return to Service Committee on the Boeing 737 Max that includes specialists from the required areas who are working with their counterparts in the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

A statement from the GCAA said: “We will continue to work closely with FAA and EASA on the recertification process. The GCAA will issue a safety decision stipulating technical requirements to ensure a safe return to service of the Max aircraft and we will also announce our certification timelines in due course.”

It was announced last week that the Boeing 737 Max had been cleared by US regulators to return to the skies.

The carrier’s workhorse got the green light from the Federal Aviation Administration, ending its 20-month grounding after two fatal crashes, but will not fly right away.

Regulators in other countries also want to re-certify the plane. And the FAA said it must approve 737 Max pilot training program revisions for each US airline operating the Max.

A spokesperson for Flydubai previously told Arabian Business: “We are aware of the latest update from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). We will continue to work closely with our regulator and will follow the directives issued.”

The plane was grounded after two crashes that killed a total of 346 people last year.

Boeing has worked to fix a problem with a safety system that was supposed to keep the plane from stalling as it ascends. Instead it caused the noses of 737 Max planes to point down and led to those crashes.

An Airworthiness Directive issued by the FAA spells out the requirements that must be met before US carriers can resume service including: installing software enhancements, completing wire separation modifications, conducting pilot training and accomplishing thorough de-preservation activities that will ensure the airplanes are ready for service.

“The FAA’s directive is an important milestone,” said Stan Deal, president and chief executive officer of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. “We will continue to work with regulators around the world and our customers to return the airplane back into service worldwide.”