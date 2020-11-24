Emirates to launch new multi-risk insurance to deal with coronavirus fears

Emirates has announced an industry-first initiative to provide expanded, multi-risk travel insurance on top of its current Covid-19 cover.

Added at no additional cost to its customers, and provided by AIG Travel, the cover is designed to provide all passengers a “truly unique offer for stress-free and hassle-free travel”, the airline said in a statement.

The new multi-risk travel insurance and Covid-19 cover will automatically apply to all Emirates tickets purchased from December 1, and extends to Emirates codeshare flights operated by partner airlines, as long as the ticket number starts with 176, it added.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Emirates chairman and chief executive, said: “Emirates was the first airline to offer complimentary global Covid-19 cover for travellers back in July, and the response from our customers has been tremendously encouraging.

“We’ve not rested on our laurels and instead continued to look at how we can offer our customers an even better proposition. We’re very pleased to be able to now provide this new multi-risk travel insurance and Covid-19 cover, which is another industry first, to all our customers.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Emirates chairman and chief executive

“We see a strong appetite for travel around the world, especially heading into the winter holidays as people seek warmer climates and family destinations like Dubai. By launching this new multi-risk travel insurance and Covid-19 cover, we aim to give our customers even more confidence in making their travel plans this winter and moving into 2021.”

Emirates customers will be covered when they fly to any destination, in any class of travel.

Highlights of the coverage include out-of-country emergency medical expenses up to $500,000, trip cancellation up to $7,500 for non-refundable costs if the traveller or a relative is unable to travel because they are diagnosed with Covid-19, travel abandonment up to $7,500 if the traveller fails a Covid-19-related test or medical screening at the airport and $150 per day per person for up to 14 consecutive days if the traveller tests positive for Covid-19 while outside of their country of residence and are unexpectedly placed into a mandatory quarantine.

Jeff Rutledge, CEO, AIG Travel, said: “Our hope is to help alleviate some of the concerns travelers may have when planning travel during this time.”

Similar to other multi-risk travel insurance products, Emirates’ cover also has provisions for personal accidents during travel, winter sports cover, loss of personal belongings, and trip disruptions due to unexpected air space closure, travel recommendations or advisories.