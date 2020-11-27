Deliveroo launches grocery delivery service in the UAE

Global delivery giant Deliveroo has announced the launch of a new express service in the UAE which aims to give customers easier access to in-demand household items.

The company, which operates in over 500 towns and cities including in the UAE and Kuwait, said its Express Mart service will deliver household essentials and everyday pantry needs.

The launch comes amid strong demand for delivery services during the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the company said in a statement.

Deliveroo Express Mart will provide consumers with easier access to fruits and vegetables, meat, seafood, eggs, milk and dairy, snacks and sweets and beverages, as well as store cupboard essentials.

“At Deliveroo, we listen to our customers and pride ourselves on keeping up with consumer trends. The global pandemic has accelerated the importance of delivery, and the need for at-home delivery services beyond takeaway food. We want to help Dubai Residents receive a variety of essential goods right to their doors and accommodate the shift in consumers’ needs; that’s why we’re delighted to launch Deliveroo Express Mart,” said Anis Harb, general manager, Deliveroo UAE.

He added that Deliveroo also works with other key convenience led partners in Dubai and across other emirates, which include 7 Eleven, Marks and Spencer, Shop Kitopi, Circle K, Ikea-Swedish Food Market, Quality Food and 800Pharmacy.

How does Deliveroo Express Mart work?

Customers need to open the app and place an order similar to a food order on the platform. They are then allocated to the nearest Deliveroo Express Mart where specialised grocery-shoppers accept and receive the order and pick the grocery items. The order is then collected by the Deliveroo rider.

Deliveroo was founded in 2013 by William Shu and Greg Orlowski and today works with over 80,000 restaurants and takeaways, as well as 60,000 riders. Deliveroo is headquartered in London, with 2,500 employees in offices around the globe.