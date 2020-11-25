Emirates named world’s safest airline after coronavirus response

Dubai-based Emirates Airline has been named the safest carrier in the world as a result of its response to the global Covid-19 pandemic, according to the latest report from the Safe Travel Barometer.

The airline, which temporarily halted all passenger operations at the height of the coronavirus crisis from the end of March and April, before resuming operations in May, topped the ranks among more than 230 carriers, with a ‘Safe Travel Score’ of 4.4 out of 5.0.

Enhanced biosafety measures taken by the airline include the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits, protective barriers at check-in desks and immigration counters, personal protective equipment and new safety protocols for cabin crew and airport employees in customer facing roles, and elevated aircraft cleaning procedures including the frequent cleaning and disinfecting of aircraft lavatories every 45 minutes during flights, amongst many other measures.

Emirates also scored highly for its Covid-19 insurance provision, covering travellers’ medical expenses of up to 150,000 Euros and quarantine costs of 100 Euros-per-day for 14 days if they are diagnosed with the virus during their trip.

Flexible booking options gained further praise, with customers giving the option to change travel dates or extend their ticket validity for two years.

The Safe Travel Barometer was launched in 2020 to monitor global traveller health and safety measures, traveller convenience initiatives and overall experience which influences decision-making and the actual journey in the new normal.

The Safe Travel Score is an industry-first Covid-19 rating initiative, created in the wake of recovery from the pandemic.