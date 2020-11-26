Emirates begins to re-open airport lounges as it seeks rebound from Covid losses

Emirates on Thursday announced it is re-opening its lounges around the world beginning with the Emirates lounge in Cairo International Airport.

In a further sign that the Dubai-based carrier is slowly building up its global operations after the impact of coronavirus, it said lounge services in other destinations including New York’s JFK International and Manchester Airport could also be relaunched in the coming weeks.

The airline said in a statement that it has redesigned its lounge offering and introduced additional health and safety measures. The new protocols will be rolled out in each lounge.

It added that the buffet offering will be changed to an a la carte service with contactless menus activated by QR code. Throughout the day, lounge staff will sanitise each seat and table after customers leave. In addition, the lounge will be sanitised and fumigated regularly.

All employees working in the lounge will be wearing masks and social distancing protocols are in place throughout the lounge, Emirates said, adding that seating capacity will be halved as every other sofa seat is left unoccupied.

To ensure food safety, catering staff will be wearing masks, gloves and personal protective equipment while newspaper, magazines and other reading materials will not be available to minimise the risk of infection by touch.

In the recent months, Emirates has been introducing services aimed at providing customers with a safe airport experience including the integrated biometric path at Dubai International Airport, allowing customers to go from check-in to boarding purely by facial recognition.

Emirates said it is continuing to gradually reinstate its signature services after “rigorous review and careful redesign” to ensure the health and safety of customers and employees.

On board, the famous A380 Onboard Lounge and Shower Spa have resumed operations, while Emirates’ onboard dining experience has returned to its signature service while observing strict hygiene protocols.

The announcement on lounges comes as Emirates sees a sharp recovery in demand for air travel next year as coronavirus vaccines are distributed around the world.

Progress on the production and transportation of inoculations should be evident by the second quarter of next year, president Tim Clark said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Wednesday.

“I can see demand for travel moving at pace,” Clark said. “My own view, and it’s always an optimistic view, is by end of next calendar year or the first quarter of 2022 we’ll have all our A380s flying.”

Emirates, the world’s biggest long-haul carrier, has been particularly badly affected as demand all but dried up on its key routes.

The carrier, which received $2 billion in support from Dubai’s government, should return to positive cash flow in the first half of 2021, Clark added.

Emirates Group last week announced a half-year net loss of AED14.1 billion ($3.8 billion), citing the impact of coronavirus for a huge downturn in revenue.

Group revenue was AED13.7 billion for the first six months of 2020-21, down 74 percent while its employee base, compared to March 31, was substantially reduced by 24 percent to an overall count of 81,334.