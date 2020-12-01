Emirates, Etihad ‘can work together’ to meet post-Covid air travel demand

Emirates is likely to benefit in the markets that Etihad Airways withdraws from in the wake of its move to restructure its business model to become a leaner airline after the coronavirus pandemic, according to the airline’s president Sir Tim Clark.

In an interview with Aviation Business, a sister publication of Arabian Business, Clark also said he is bullish about the future use of the A380 superjumbo, in spite of gloomy forecasts from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Clark said that the two UAE airlines will be able to work together to solve demand issues in the country following Etihad’s restructure.

“With their announcement to concentrate on making them a leaner airline it is likely that Emirates will benefit from where they have withdrawn. I’m not saying we’re predatory in all that; I’m quite sure that Emirates and Etihad can work together to resolve quite a few of the demand issues that come out of the UAE with regard to them contracting their work and reinstatement of ours.”

Clark said he was optimistic “that there will be some kind of meeting of the minds with regards to how we go about this”.

But he added: “That is not to say, that as everyone keeps saying: ‘Are we going to merge the two airlines and all the other bits and pieces?’ No.

“I think Tony Douglas is doing a great job in doing what he needed to do with Etihad, getting it back onto a profitable footing, coming up with a network that makes sense to the ownership and Abu Dhabi, and perhaps seeing how demand moves between the two cities. I’m fairly optimistic about that.”

Clark also said Emirates is likely to get more out of its A380 superjumbos after the coronavirus pandemic.

“[A380s] remain hugely popular with the travelling public,” he said in the interview. “And with less of them around now I should think we will do particularly well with this aeroplane when we get them all flying again.”

He added: “We value it enormously, we regret the fact it’s gone out of production, but that is testament to the strength of our business model, where others have tried to use it and failed. It’s been enormously successful for us, in many, many ways, directly and indirectly. So we will have to manage eventually the departure of the aeroplane. But we’re a long way off from that.”