Saudi International Airshow postponed amid ongoing coronavirus threat

The second edition of the Saudi International Airshow, scheduled to take place in Riyadh early next year, has been postponed due to ongoing concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Saudi Aviation Club announced the postponement of the event, officially named the International Expo for Aviation and Space.

Scheduled to take place at Riyadh-based Al-Thimama Airport, organisers said the decision had been taken because of “the safety of participants and visitors amid the resurgence of a second wave of coronavirus in a number of countries”.

They added in a statement published by Saudi Press Agency that recent lockdowns of international borders had led to a “worldwide recession in the industry in addition to negative impact on the global transport traffic and economy in general and the aviation sector in particular”.

The Saudi Aviation Club said it had previously received confirmation from as many as 500 local and overseas exhibitors but added that some companies had “expressed reservation” about the event due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis “as well as the difficulty of transport and financial impact on those companies”.

The first Saudi International Airshow was held last year and was attended by more than 20,000 people, with over 80 aircraft and 267 local and international companies taking part.

The event also witnessed the signing of 15 memoranda of understanding while the number of participating countries in the expo amounted to 57.

The second edition of the event was due to showcase new areas of discussion and conferences around space, satellites, drones, robots and aviation training.

The postponement comes as Middle Eastern airlines are expected to see their losses rise to $7.1 billion this year as the coronavirus pandemic continues to decimate the aviation industry.

According to a recent report by the International Air Transport Association, some airlines in the region faced the pandemic while they transitioning through a restructuring process which included a planned slowdown in capacity growth.

“Dependence of airlines in this region on connecting international flights and lack of large domestic markets will delay the recovery in the region,” IATA said, adding that losses in 2021 are set to narrow to $3.3 billion.

The IATA figures also showed that air passenger demand in the region has slumped by 73 percent in 2020 compared to last year while capacity has also fallen by 64.5 percent

IATA previously said full-year 2020 passenger numbers in the Middle East are forecast to reach only 30 percent of 2019 levels, down significantly from the 45 percent that was projected in July.

In absolute numbers, the Middle East is expected to see 60 million travellers this year compared to the 203 million in 2019.

The aviation authority said that a full return to 2019 levels is not expected until late 2024 in the Middle East region.