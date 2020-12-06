Maritime arbitration in the coronavirus era

The economic growth of the region and the resulting increase in trade flow has led to the Middle East’s maritime sector seeing exponential growth over recent years. Global maritime activities are subject to intricate cross-border and complex agreements arising from the diversity of activities concerning affairs of the ocean – such as sales and acquisitions, deployment, shipments of goods and cargo, insurance of the same and contractual relationships over the use of ships. The need, therefore, for a body that could oversee disagreements and resolve regional disputes locally was clear.

One of the first and only maritime offshore and logistics arbitration centres in the Middle East, Emirates Maritime Arbitration Centre (EMAC) was established in 2016, by decree from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The inauguration of the centre, a recognised branch of dispute resolution, international trade and commerce, with its commitment to infrastructure, technology and support services, symbolises the UAE’s continued endeavours to keep pace with international best practices.

With its default seat of arbitration in Dubai Financial Centre (DIFC), EMAC offers a flexible approach backed by the strong structure of Dubai Courts and is designed to provide services to local, regional and international shipping communities.

The centre ensures supervision of EMAC’s Arbitration and Mediation Rules through light touch case management and is an effective, efficient and safe seat for the conduct of international arbitration and intention. It provides modern dispute resolution whilst ensuring timely and cost-effective determination of disputes with outcomes that can be enforced regionally and internationally. The centre has its own Arbitration and Mediation Rules and is further guided by corporate governance that ensures independence and impartiality.

The establishment of EMAC shows the government’s commitment to strengthening the UAE’s position in the international maritime community and providing an attractive place for international arbitration.

AB: To what extent has the coronavirus pandemic affected global maritime arbitration and what are the specific effects felt by EMAC?

With the Covid-19 outbreak, many things changed in the way we operate and conduct our business. Both companies and individuals had to adapt to a more virtual way of working in record time, a change that had already been in process but was ‘pandemic accelerated’. In the case of maritime arbitration, multi-party, cross-border contracts are signed on an hourly basis. In-person dispute hearings have been the tradition, whereas the advent of coronavirus saw air traffic come to a complete halt and all in-person hearings either delayed or cancelled. Virtual hearings became an immediate requirement, which meant the adoption of secure and trusted platforms overnight. Parties had to adapt, as did arbitrators and mediators.

Online dispute resolution is now a regular occurrence, and whilst it is not a preference to have witnesses heard online, there is already a culture of video conferencing in arbitration where witnesses can be heard if a normal hearing is not possible. Many have had to adapt, learn and accept the change presented.

AB: Did the recent overhaul of the UAE’s draft maritime law see more cases coming before EMAC?

EMAC is an independent maritime arbitration centre. Maritime law under any jurisdiction is observed first and foremost by the contracting parties to whom we provide services. Arbitration, by its very nature, is a conduit that provides a means for parties to resolve their disputes out of the public domain in a more flexible and informal manner. EMAC’s Arbitration Rules and remit are in line with the UAE’s federal arbitration law whilst observing the maritime law. Essentially, disputing parties will agree to the method of dispute resolution in their contracts and, depending on their reason, may seek to revert to arbitration seated in a jurisdiction that is member to the New York Convention. This means that an arbitration award can be enforced in any one of the New York Convention states. Reference to disputes resolved in court means that parties are restricted to the jurisdiction agreed. EMAC’s caseload is therefore not influenced or dependent on the new UAE maritime law.

AB: How does EMAC’s set of Expedited Arbitration Rules ensure a fast-track procedure rule (set out in article 50) and what are the benefits to the parties involved?

Recognising that it is beneficial for disputing parties of smaller claims to resolve their disputes as expediently as possible, at as little expense as possible, EMAC established a fast-track arbitration option for all disputes valued at less than $1.9 million. The fast-track procedural rule aims to see an award issued within 90 days from when the arbitrator or tribunal (whatever the case may be) receives the file.The sheer complexity of the business of shipping means that the scope of the value of claims are varied. Taking into account that the UAE is home to one of the largest bunker ports in the world, understanding that disputes such as those occurring out of bunkering do not always involve multi-million dollar amounts means that parties can avail a neutral way to resolve disputes in the quickest possible manner.

AB: How many cases is EMAC handling at the moment?

EMAC is still in its infancy regarding caseload, in an industry where the gestation period for a high caseload is on average between five and 10 years. Established in 2016, the centre received its first case merely 18 months into its operations and has since received further cases. It is about building confidence within the industry and being written into contracts. The benefit of arbitration is that parties have the privilege of keeping their disputes private and confidential. EMAC and arbitration, in practice, prides itself on respecting this privilege.

AB: Who is on EMAC’s council and how were the members chosen?

By decree, through appointment, the EMAC board of trustees comprises 13 members, all of whom are high-profile leaders in various sub-segments of the industry, maintaining EMAC’s corporate governance and well-established business plan.

AB: How does EMAC’s geographical location benefit arbitration?

Prior to the formation of EMAC, a comprehensive feasibility study concluded that dispute resolution for maritime concerns in the Middle East region was limited to international maritime arbitration institutions further afield. Further, the UAE is home to a ‘jurisdiction within a jurisdiction’, which means that parties who elect civil law would opt onshore (i.e. any of the seven emirates) options into their contracts, while international investors may well be more comfortable with common law (i.e. Dubai International Financial Centre or Abu Dhabi Global Markets).

Geographically, the UAE is central to parties contracting between East and West, deeming it a perfect ‘central’ and ‘neutral’ place to conduct an arbitration or mediation.

It therefore made sense to establish a maritime arbitration centre that incorporated technology and enhanced services in the UAE. EMAC’s offices and physical hearing facilities are available in DIFC, a stone’s throw away from many of the international law firms and the local Dubai and DIFC courts.

AB: How does EMAC help parties settle disputes in a cost-effective manner?

EMAC’s model for arbitration is somewhat unique to other maritime arbitration centres in terms of its enhanced services. Just like other centres around the world that model the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) standards, EMAC has not set out to reinvent the wheel. Centres around the world generally target their region and therefore, depending on the judicial infrastructure and the services offered, will seek to structure their rates appropriately.

EMAC’s rates are set in UAE dirhams, and are kept reasonable. It should be remembered that arbitrator, mediator, expert and the parties’ associated legal fees are independent of arbitration centre fees.

AB: What are the EMAC’s immediate goals and plans for the future?

EMAC will remain committed to the industry and ensure excellence in maritime arbitration and mediation. EMAC’s event schedule over the next 12 months has adjusted due to COVID-19, however, the team have enjoyed venturing into webinar participation with the prospect of working on a virtual breakfast series with a twist. The next 12 months will see us ease into anchor events such as FUJCON, ADIPEC and EXPO 2020. Using social media platforms and our online editorial contributions to remain committed will continue well into the future.

As part of our strategy, and after a successful win in bidding for the International Congress of Maritime Arbitrators’ (ICMA), to be held in Dubai in 2022, we are very excited to start preparations and gear up for such a milestone event. This is yet another testament that the UAE is well poised to become an arbitration hub and a preferred jurisdiction for alternative dispute resolution. This will be the first time a Middle Eastern country is hosting the event since ICMA’s inception in 1972.