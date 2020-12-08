Emirates expects busy holiday period despite coronavirus impact

Emirates said on Tuesday it is expecting more than 200,000 passengers to travel through Terminal 3 at Dubai International Airport during the Christmas holiday period despite a downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Traditionally, it is the time of year when UAE residents and citizens head home or abroad and the busiest day for the airline will be on Friday, according to latest booking figures.

However, the airline, which has been hit hard by the impact of the global pandemic on long haul travel, said it expects to see high passenger traffic from today (Tuesday) through to December 21.

In a statement, the airline added that more than 200,000 passengers will be arriving into Dubai on Emirates flights during that same period.

However, the numbers are still well down on last year’s holiday period when close to 730,000 Emirates passengers were expected to depart and arrive in Dubai on their festive holidays from December 12-30.

It reminded customers to check the latest travel requirements to their booked destination, and to arrive at the airport at least three hours before their flight departure. Passengers are encouraged to build in extra time in their journey to avoid delays with expected traffic congestion coming into Terminal 3.

It added that customers who present themselves less than 60 minutes prior to their scheduled flight departure will not be accepted for travel.

One of the factors boosting travel is the UAE’s recent removal from the UK’s quarantine list, meaning travellers will not have to self-isolate for two weeks upon arrival in Britain.

At the time, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman and chief executive of Dubai-owned Emirates airline, welcomed the news.

“We welcome the UK’s decision to add the UAE to its list of countries where arriving travellers are exempt from quarantine. This is a positive development for the many people in the UAE who have been yearning to spend time with family and friends in the UK, and vice versa,” the Emirates CEO tweeted.

“It is also a recognition of the UAE’s effective response in containing the pandemic. We believe this move will benefit businesses and tourism, and Emirates is ready to reinstate more flight services between Dubai and the UK to serve customer demand,” he wrote.