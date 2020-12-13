Dubai’s aviation regulator to become more autonomous

The law, which consolidates Dubai’s global leadership in civil aviation, allows Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) to sign air traffic rights and implement them in coordination with the federal aviation authority based in the in the capital Abu Dhabi.

According to previous legislation, the DCAA had to seek approval from the federal authority.

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law on #Dubai Civil Aviation Authority. pic.twitter.com/kD4xtZqGum — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) December 12, 2020

The new law will also see DCAA represent Dubai locally and internationally in negotiations related to air traffic rights, air space and air navigation. The previous law stated Dubai will regularly report to General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) statistics and data on air traffic in the emirate.

The law was enacted by the city’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The DCAA is responsible for ensuring airlines operating in Dubai comply with the clauses of agreements related to air traffic rights granted to foreign carriers; and regulating drone operations and related activities in the emirate. DCAA is also tasked with regulating air freight, ensuring the safety and security of Dubai airport infrastructure and systems, as well as protecting the civil aviation sector from unlawful interference and dangerous air freight goods, in coordination with GCAA.

Dubai is home to Emirates Airline, the world’s largest long-haul carrier, and its airport was the busiest in terms of international traffic before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.