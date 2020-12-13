Bahrain-backed McLaren to sell up to a third of racing unit

Bahrain-backed McLaren has agreed to sell as much as 33 percent in its racing unit to a consortium of US-based investors led by MSP Sports Capital, as the carmaker looks to raise funds to fix its finances while focusing on its automotive unit.

MSP Sports Capital will invest £185 million ($245m) in McLaren Racing to acquire an initial 15 percent stake, which will rise to a maximum of 33 percent by the end of 2022, McLaren said in a statement.

The transaction would value the racing unit at £560m ($740.7m), the company said.

McLaren needs to refinance bonds due in 2022 and fix its finances to continue developing models that will allow it to compete with the likes of Ferrari NV.

The closely held company has previously said it’s considering a sale of its headquarters in Woking, near London, and is reviewing options for its division that manufactures parts for Formula One racing teams and does contract work for other third parties.

McLaren probably needs to raise about £130m ($172m)) to boost liquidity to levels in line with its peers, Joel Levington, a Bloomberg Intelligence credit analyst, said in a report Thursday.

Bahraini sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat Holding has a 62.6 percent stake in McLaren

“McLaren’s use of financial leverage is very aggressive, given its history of negative cash generation and niche positions within highly cyclical and capital-intensive markets,” Levington said.

The carmaker has been struggling since the pandemic ravaged industry sales. A £300m ($396m) equity raise early this year proved insufficient when revenue collapsed once the coronavirus forced companies to shutter factories and dealerships.

