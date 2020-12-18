Etihad’s ecoDemonstrator aircraft set to begin commercial flights

Etihad Airways on Tuesday officially inaugurated the latest aircraft in its journey towards sustainability, with the 2020 ecoDemonstrator entering commercial service following a series of test flights across the United States.

The aircraft, a Boeing 787-10 registered A6-BMI, is the latest arrival to Etihad’s 39-strong fleet of 787 Dreamliners, making the UAE national airline one of the world’s largest operators.

As the 2020 ecoDemonstrator, in partnership with Boeing, NASA and Safran Landing Systems, Etihad’s 787 Dreamliner was used as a flying testbed to accelerate technological developments with the goal of making commercial aviation safer and more sustainable.

A familiar sight in the skies over the American Northwest in recent months, the Dreamliner, kitted out with complex testing equipment, conducted extensive research flying above Montana and between Washington state and South Carolina.

The first commercial flights follow the launch of the Etihad Greenliner Program at the 2019 Dubai Airshow and the arrival of the flagship Greenliner in January.

Tony Douglas, group CEO, Etihad Aviation Group, said: “As the first 787-10 to take part in the ecoDemonstrator programme, this very special aircraft stands testament to the innovation and drive for sustainable aviation that forms a core element of Etihad’s values and long-term vision. This is in line with the tremendous strides being made by Abu Dhabi, and the UAE, in the research and development of viable solutions to combat climate change.

“Etihad’s partnership with Boeing, and participation in the programme with NASA and Safran, is one the UAE’s national airline is incredibly proud of. This exciting and progressive programme will have a real-world impact on our industry as part of Etihad’s Greenliner Programme and demonstrates Etihad’s ambitious sustainability strategy. As a prime example of industry collaboration, this aircraft is a unique example of how the aviation industry can come together for a more sustainable future.”

To celebrate its launch into regular service, the aircraft has been fitted with a commemorative plaque highlighting its contribution to sustainability, while its fuselage still retains some of the original ecoDemonstrator flight-test branding.

During testing, a series of flights gathered the most detailed NASA aircraft noise information to date from approximately 1,200 microphones attached to the outside of the 787 and also positioned on the ground.

The information will improve NASA’s aircraft noise prediction capabilities, advance ways for pilots to reduce noise and inform future quiet aircraft designs.

As part of the programme, Etihad and Boeing also tested two technologies that will help airlines combat the treatment of Covid-19, including a handheld ultraviolet light disinfecting system and an antimicrobial coating that helps prevent the growth of bacteria on tray tables, arm rests and other surfaces.

Etihad said it continues to be comitted to a minimum target of zero net carbon emissions by 2050 and halving of the airline’s 2019 net emission levels by 2035.