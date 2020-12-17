Emirates chief ‘honoured’ after winning Lifetime Achievement award

President of Emirates Airline Sir Tim Clark said he was “honoured” after receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award at the annual Aviation Business Awards 2020.

Clark has been the architect of Emirates’ rise from desert outpost to the world’s largest long-haul carrier, with the biggest fleet of Airbus A380s and Boeing 777s connecting destinations around the globe through its Dubai hub.

Yet just as he was due to the hand over the tiller, the 71-year-old postponed his retirement into next year to help steer the world’s largest long-haul airline through the toughest crisis in its history.

He said: “I guess it is testament to who I have worked with during the course of my career both in Emirates and my early years in the aviation industry which probably were most formative.

“But working in Emirates and working in Dubai over the past 35 years has certainly shaped my career and I guess it was in that period of time that I made the largest contribution not only to this airline but to the airline industry and hopefully it’s gone down well and this is a recognition of perhaps the work I’ve done over the last 30 years.”

“I am honoured to have it,” he added.

