Oman joins growing list of countries to suspend flights amid new virus strain

Oman on Monday followed Saudi Arabia and Kuwait in temporarily suspending all international travel as fears grow about a new fast-spreading strain of coronavirus which has appeared in Britain.

Oman said its Supreme Committee in charge of overseeing developments resulting from the spread of Covid-19 has decided to prevent entry to and exit from the country through land, air and sea ports, starting early on Tuesday morning for a period of one week.

A statement carried by Oman News Agency said the decision comes within the framework of protecting society from the spread of coronavirus.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia halted international flights and suspended entry through its land and sea ports for at least a week, which could be extended by another week.

The suspension, just over a week before the kingdom was scheduled to reopen its doors to international travellers, does not apply to international aircraft currently in the kingdom, which will be allowed to leave.

The UAE, home to Etihad and Emirates, hasn’t yet announced new travel restrictions. Air traffic between the UK and Dubai was expected to climb by a third in December following the creation of a travel corridor.

The development comes after several European countries banned travel from Britain on Sunday as the UK government warned that a highly infectious new strain of the virus was “out of control”.

Neighbouring Kuwait also announced a ban on Sunday on passenger flights from Britain over the new strain of the virus.

Alarm bells are ringing across Europe – which last week became the first region in the world to pass 500,000 deaths from Covid-19 – after it appeared that a more infectious strain of the virus was raging in parts of Britain.

Other countries that have announced suspensions include India, Poland, Hong Kong, France, Germany, Netherlands, Ireland, Italy, Canada, Turkey, Iran, Israel, El Salvador, Argentina, Chile and Morocco, but the list is growing by the hour.